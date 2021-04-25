OVC Tennis Championships relocate matches indoors due to rainy conditions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mother nature may have washed away the majority of Saturday’s outdoor sporting events, but there was still plenty of action happening indoors at the Evansville Tennis Center with the Ohio Valley Conference Tennis Championships in town.
These tournaments are another big get for the Evansville Sports Corporation after hosting the OVC Basketball Championships and the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Elite Eight.
Six different teams have an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on the line, including Tennesse Tech, the No. 1 seed in the men’s bracket, as well as Southeast Missouri State, which holds the top seed on the women’s side.
“We love Evansville,” OVC Assistant Director of Championships Jonathan Owens said. “We’re up here for our basketball tournament once a year, so we’re familiar with the city, the hospitality. The Evansville community always treats us well. We would love the Evansville community to come out and support these student-athletes, so yes - please, please. They’re fighting for the automatic bid, so in our championship matches, we should see the competition really come out.”
OVC officials plan on moving each tournament outdoors on Sunday. Both championship matches are set to be played at Wesselman Tennis Complex.
