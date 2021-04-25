OVC Tennis Championships relocate matches indoors due to rainy conditions

“We love Evansville,” OVC Assistant Director of Championships Jonathan Owens said. “We’re up here for our basketball tournament once a year, so we’re familiar with the city, the hospitality. The Evansville community always treats us well. We would love the Evansville community to come out and support these student-athletes, so yes - please, please. They’re fighting for the automatic bid, so in our championship matches, we should see the competition really come out.”