Ind. reports 832 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 832 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 714,786 confirmed cases and 12,864 total deaths.
Health officials are reporting six new cases in Warrick County, five in Vanderburgh and Dubois counties, two in Pike County, one in Gibson, Posey and Spencer counties.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,146 cases, 394 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,113 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,728 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,816 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,703 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,310 cases, 89 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,285 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,314 cases, 34 deaths
