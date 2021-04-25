Henderson Co. man charged after shots fired run in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson County man was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail after a shots fired run near Chasers Bar and Grill early Saturday.
Officers responded to the back parking lot around 3:30 a.m.
Police say two officers were working off duty at Chaser’s and went to the back parking lot to investigate. That’s when police say they saw multiple people running away from the area behind Smitty’s Steakhouse.
According to police, 26-year-old Anthony Antia and another man were by their vehicle when officers asked if they heard any shots.
Court documents show the men told officers they thought the shots came from a block north of them. That’s when police say they saw numerous spent shell casings and live rounds laying on the ground next to the vehicle.
Court documents state Antia denied consent to search his vehicle, so police obtained a search warrant.
We’re told police found a firearm in the trunk of Antia’s vehicle.
Antia was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail, but the jail website shows he has since been released. He is charged with having a handgun without a license.
