Health officials report 9 new COVID-19 cases in local Ill. counties over the weekend

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting nine new coronavirus cases in local counties since Friday.
Of those new cases, health officials say four are in White and Wayne counties, and one in Edwards County.
The state has now had 1,321,033 confirmed cases and 21,826 total deaths.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,742 cases, 52 deaths
- White County - 1,671 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,341 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 560 cases, 12 deaths
