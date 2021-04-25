Authorities: Crews extinguish train fire in Fort Branch, no injuries reported

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a train caught on fire as it was passing through Evansville and Gibson County on Sunday evening.
Officials with the CSX Corporation say smoke was reported from the northbound train passing through Evansville. Fort Branch Fire Chief Sokeland says rail ties in a rail car caught on fire. CSX officials say the fire forced operators to stop the train in Gibson County.
Fort Branch Fire Chief Sokeland told 14 News a second car was smoking, but it was quickly put out.
He said fire crews were able to put out the fire at the Williams Street Crossing in Fort Branch.
Chief Sokeland said no one was hurt.
CSX Corporation officials told 14 News train traffic remains stopped while emergency crews from Evansville and Gibson County respond to reports of small brush fires along the tracks.
Viewer Loren Luttrull sent 14 News footage of the fire in progress (WARNING: Explicit language is used in this video):
Another 14 News viewer, Shane Dickman, provided the newsroom with additional video from the scene (WARNING: Explicit language is also used in this video):
Haubstadt Fire Territory crews assisted the Fort Branch Fire Department with containing the fire, according to HFT’s official Facebook page.
