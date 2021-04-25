Despite Shallenberger’s Huge Day, Aces Baseball gets swept by Redbirds

With Evansville looking to head into the seventh with just a two-run deficit, Illinois State manufactured two more runs in the sixth, upping its lead back to four at 6-2. Evansville did not go away quietly, which proved to be a theme for the day, as Beilsmith notched his first triple of the season to score Evan Kahre, but the Aces could not muster any more runs in the 6-3 loss.