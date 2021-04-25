Breezy and warmer Mon-Tue, rain returns Wed-Thu

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon under ample sunshine! Our skies will remain clear overnight, but our temperatures will fall back out of the 60s and through the 50s once the sun sets, eventually bottoming out in the mid to upper 40s by Monday morning.
Monday will be mostly sunny, but there will be a few more clouds during the afternoon and evening. It will also be breezy with winds from the south at around 7 to 14 mph with gusts up to 21 mph. That wind will push warmer air up into the Tri-State, and our temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80° Monday afternoon with overnight lows in the upper 50s to near 60°.
We will see a few more clouds on Tuesday, but with winds from the south-southwest at around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph, our temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week because a low pressure system and its associated cold front will bring us rain and cooler weather for the second half of the week.
Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday as that system approaches our region, but it looks like our best chance of rain will be late Wednesday night into Thursday. Once the cold front moves through the Tri-State on Thursday, the rain will start to taper off to our east-southeast. A stray shower may linger into Friday, but I think for most of us the rain will be contained to Wednesday and Thursday.
We may get some pockets of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder Wednesday and Thursday. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but we will monitor this system closely and let you know if that changes. In total, most of us will probably pick up around 1-1.5″ of rain from this system.
That cold front will also have an impact on our temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday but will drop a few degrees into the lower 70s Thursday and Friday.
As that system clears, our skies will turn mostly sunny, and the winds will begin to shift back to the south over the weekend. Our temperatures will climb into the mid 70s for Derby Day on Saturday and will reach into the upper 70s to near 80° Sunday.
