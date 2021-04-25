Authorities: Man with warrant arrested, facing drug charges in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - One man is in jail on drug charges after authorities were in the area for a shots fired call in Henderson.
Authorities say they were on Green River Road around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy noticed a vehicle driving down the road towards the officers, stopping close to the cruiser. That’s when authorities say the deputy approached the vehicle to see if they needed assistance or aid.
We’re told Matthew Pugh was driving the vehicle and had an outstanding warrant from Henderson County.
During the arrest, authorities say they found a blue glass pipe and three grams of methamphetamine.
Pugh is charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, 1st-degree possession of a controlled substance, 2nd offense, and license to be in possession.
