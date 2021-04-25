Aces baseball falls in series finale at Illinois State

A resilient ball club all season, Evansville had one last word in the ninth inning. Mark Shallenberger, who concluded the weekend with a team-best .533 average in the series, walked to open the inning. Danny Borgstrom followed with a base-hit to center. Still with no outs, Tanner Craig snuck a double down the left-field line, scoring Shallenberger to trim the Redbirds lead to 3-1. The tying run standing on second base for Evansville with no outs, Illinois State made a change on the mound, bringing in Derek Salata. The Illinois State reliever ended the Aces threat, inducing a pop-out and getting back-to-back strikeouts to earn the Redbirds the 3-1 win.