Volunteers organize community hangout event at Tepe Park

“We really think is our neighborhood and our neighbors, they’re just like anybody else - they need to be loved just like you and me,” Program Director Bethany Craig said. “And so, however we can do that, that’s why we think it’s really important to build community in here. Yes, we provide a hot meal, but the most important thing that we do is remind them that they’re loved, and they have a whole community surrounding them and we’re in this together.”