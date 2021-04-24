Tri-State pharmacy reacts to CDC recommendation of resuming Johnson & Johnson vaccine

“The system that the CDC put into place, which is that V-safe - that monitoring program - is working,” Dr. Jesica Mills with Owensboro Family Pharmacy said. “Because what are the chances that seven reactions out of seven million shots that were given? It truly is around a one-in-a-million chance. So I’m glad the monitoring system is actually working, and I’m glad we were able to put that pause - it got out really quickly. The states took care of it. The federal government took care of making sure that each provider knew that this is something that needed to happen.”