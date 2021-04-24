State, local leaders honor deceased workers during ceremony in Daviess Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A memorial ceremony was held in dedication to the area workers who lost their lives on the job in Daviess County, as well as those still battling through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steps away from the Workers Memorial Monument sitting outside the Daviess County Courthouse, state and local leaders touched on how difficult the past year has been for workers, regardless of industry.
“They were laid off from jobs, then they had a difficult time drawing unemployment,” Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly said. “Some who were frontline workers, they had to go to work, day in and day out, without the benefit of a vaccine.”
Workers who passed away in 2019 and 2020 were honored Friday night after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s ceremony.
