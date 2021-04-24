Princeton Theatre officially reopens

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Princeton Theatre made its grand reopening on Friday night.
The theatre had to cancel three of its four shows last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first show of the season is “Four Old Broads,” which is described as a comedy cross between “Charlie’s Angels” and “The Golden Girls.”
“To be able to bring a show to the community and for it to be a comedy,” Judy Barber, treasurer for the Gibson County Theatre Company said. “I think we are all behind on our laughter, and this show will definitely give you a good night out. We are just ecstatic.”
