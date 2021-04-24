1 person taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Hopkins Co.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Hopkins County on Friday evening.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, the vehicle was traveling west on West Arch Street around 7:40 p.m. That’s when police say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a CSX railroad support beam.
We are told the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for possible treatment of injuries.
Police say the passenger was not hurt.
