KWC graduates receive diplomas during in-person commencement ceremony

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - More than 170 graduates at Kentucky Wesleyan College walked across the RiverPark Center stage to get their diplomas this weekend.
The ceremony on Saturday morning was the 153rd commencement exercise in the college’s history. Former KWC President Bart Darrell gave the 2021 commencement address.
Perhaps more than any other group of graduates in recent memory, the class of 2021 had all sorts of challenges to deal with this entire school year, due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic near the end of their junior years.
14 News spoke to a couple of graduates who say if they were able to make it through this year, they can make it through any other challenge in life.
“You just kind of got to take what life throws at you and make the best of it,” 2021 graduate Kaylee Willis said. “The good Lord has provided me with this opportunity and I’m so thankful for that.”
“I’m excited to start my new journey,” 2021 graduate Darayon Moore said. “This is just one of the milestones in my career, just to get where I need to go. I want to go to med school and help with health disparities within our community, especially within the minority communities. You know, just be a change in the world.”
The first KWC commencement was held back in 1868, with a graduating class of just one student.
