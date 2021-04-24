Ind. reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, none in local counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,127 new coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 713,959 confirmed cases and 12,861 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are 16 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 11 in Gibson County, six in Warrick County, four in Posey County, three in Dubois County, two in Spencer and Pike counties, and one in Perry County.
There are no new deaths reported in our area of Indiana.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,125 cases, 394 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,108 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,722 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,816 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,702 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,309 cases, 89 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,284 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,312 cases, 34 deaths
