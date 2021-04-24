Hopkins Co. man facing multiple charges after leading troopers on chase

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man is in jail after a two-county Kentucky State Police chase Thursday evening.
KSP made a traffic stop on I-69 southbound in Hopkins County just after 9 p.m.
Troopers say the driver of the vehicle showed them his license and gave consent to search the vehicle. When the driver exited the vehicle, troopers say the passenger moved into the driver’s seat and left south on I-69.
The vehicle ramped onto Pennyrile Parkway and exited onto U.S 62 in Nortonville.
According to KSP, 33-year-old Steven Spurlin tried to back into a trooper’s police vehicle on the exit ramp, but the trooper was able to avoid a crash.
When Spurlin turned onto U.S. 41, troopers say a tire deflation device successfully deployed, but Spurlin continued driving into Crofton on two flat tires.
We are told Spurlin lost control of the vehicle while turning on a side road and entered a ditch. That’s when troopers say Spurlin left on foot and was apprehended.
According to KSP, Spurlin refused to give his name but was later identified by a mobile fingerprint scanning device.
Spurlin is charged with the following.
- Fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle)
- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs 1st offense (aggravating circumstances)
- Theft by unlawful taking - auto over $10,000
- Giving an officer a false name or information
- Theft of identity of another without consent
- Fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot)
- Multiple traffic offenses
