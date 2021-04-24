Green River District reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Green River District reported 31 new coronavirus cases.
Of the new cases reported, health officials say 16 of those are in Daviess County, ten in Henderson County, two in Union County, and one in McLean, Ohio and Webster Counties.
Out of the 21,417 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, health officials say 19,195 people have recovered.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on Saturday.
This brings the countywide number to 2,877 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 2,797 residents have fully recovered.
Muhlenberg County now has 21 active cases.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility has expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older is eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on our scheduling list.
Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Information Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,233 cases, 176 deaths, 9,257 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,877 cases, 59 deaths, 2,797 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,197 cases, 139 deaths, 3,990 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,472 cases, 54 deaths, 2,241 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,548 cases, 76 deaths, 3,950 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,200 cases, 20 deaths, 1,050 recovered
- McLean Co. - 858 cases, 28 deaths, 782 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,272 cases, 15 deaths, 1,164 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 834 cases, 16 deaths, 744 recovered
