Energy company unveils plan to fully retire Rockport power plant

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - American Electric Power has announced plans to shut down both coal-fired units at its power plant in Rockport.
Two years ago, the company announced one of the units was being retired by the end of 2028. On Friday, AEP officials confirmed they are now retiring both of them.
The Indiana Michigan Power Company and AEP will take ownership of the second unit at the conclusion of next year.
AEP says the six-year window will give customers a bridge period as they transition to more renewable energy options.
