Eagles win overtime thriller, advance to GLVC Championship

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (WFIE) - Senior forward/midfielder Taylor McCormick (Rapid City, South Dakota) scored on a header in the 96th minute as University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer earned a 1-0 overtime victory over the University of Indianapolis in the semifinals of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship Tournament Friday evening.
McCormick, who was about three yards in front of the goal, converted a beautiful pass from junior forward Katlyn Andres (Louisville, Kentucky) into a header, that caught UIndy goalkeeper Sophia Saucerman off guard.
It looked as if Andres’s left-footed boot was coming in as a shot and Saucerman was in position to snare the attempt. McCormick, however, snuck in to get her head on the ball, changing its trajectory into the opposite side of the net for the game-winner.
The No. 3-seeded Screaming Eagles (12-3-1) were on the offensive throughout the contest, particularly in the second half where the fired off 14 of their 25 attempts. Saucerman, however, kept out the first 12 shots the Eagles had on goal, including six in the opening 45 minutes and six in the second period.
Sophomore keeper Maya Etienne (Midland, Michigan) also had a strong outing between the pipes as she picked up six saves en route to her 10th shutout of the season and 22nd of her young career.
The Eagles, who avenged their regular-season opening loss to UIndy (11-4-1), move on to the championship game for the second straight season. USI will have the opportunity to play for its second consecutive GLVC title Sunday at 3 p.m. in St. Charles, Missouri, against the winner of the match between No. 1-seeded McKendree University and No. 5 seeded Quincy University.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
