DCSO: Driver seriously hurt following single-vehicle wreck on Hwy 231
By 14 News Staff | April 24, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 11:21 PM

UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say a man is currently in the hospital following a car crash in Daviess County on Saturday.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened on the 9200 block of U.S. Highway 231 around 1:24 p.m.

Deputies say the driver is currently in serious condition.

According to a press release, the driver went off the road and hit a guide wire, a telephone box and a gas line marker pole.

At this point, deputies say they are uncertain whether alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. We are told the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The investigation remains ongoing.

