Brighter and warmer Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a rainy Saturday, the second half of the weekend will be much nicer! We will see a few scattered clouds, especially in the morning, but Sunday is looking mainly sunny. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and may even crack 70° in some locations.
Sunday night, temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 40s under mostly clear skies, but our wind direction will also begin to shift.
By Monday, our winds will be coming from the south at around 7 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph. That will push warmer air up into the Tri-State, and our temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to near 80° Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
We will see a few more clouds on Tuesday, but we will still have that strong breeze from the south, so our temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s.
A slow-moving cold front will bring us showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday. Right now, severe storms are not expected, but it is something we are monitoring closely.
That cold front will also have an impact on our temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday and will drop back into the low 70s Thursday and upper 60s Friday.
A few showers may be possible Friday and Saturday, but the computer models cannot seem to make up their minds, so I have kept our rain chances low for now until that becomes clearer.
