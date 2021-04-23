White Plains woman flown to hospital after wreck in Hopkins Co.

(Source: Lyman, Jill)
By 14 News Staff | April 23, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 8:32 AM

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one with what they believe to be serious injuries.

Officials say they responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 813 and Drakes Creek Road on Thursday.

They say a woman was driving north on Highway 813 when she crossed into the opposite lane. They say she left the road and went into a ditch before colliding into a tree.

She was flown to a hospital for suspected serious injuries.

