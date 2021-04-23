Wesselman Woods hosts Earth Day activities

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People are making the time to celebrate Earth Day at Wesselman Woods.
Park officials took guests on guided hikes through the nature preserve on Friday morning. Visitors had an animal encounter, as well as participated in a nature playscape guided activity, a musical Earth Day experience and field guides on wildflowers and tree leaves.
Organizers say these activities are all about getting back to nature.
“It is so important to celebrate Earth Day,” Kristina Arwood, director of marketing at Wesselman Woods said. “I mean we are the lungs of Evansville here at Wesselman Woods. We are the largest urban old growth forest, which means it is relatively untouched by man for hundreds of years. It’s a great local gem and it so important to get fresh air.”
You can find more activities that park officials have planned on their official website.
Wesselman Woods is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The nature preserve is also open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
