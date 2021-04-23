Ind. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, none in local counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,124 new coronavirus cases and 5 more deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 712,858 confirmed cases and 12,848 total deaths.
None of the new deaths were in our local counties.
According to the state map, there are 16 cases in Vanderburgh County, seven are in Warrick County, four are in Dubois County, three are in Posey County, and there is one new case in each Perry, Gibson and Pike counties.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department will be hosting its second vaccine clinic for all eligible city and county government employees.
They held their first clinic at the end of March.
All employees must be 40 and older or a first responder.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,125 cases, 394 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,105 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,716 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,815 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,698 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,298 cases, 89 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,282 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,310 cases, 34 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.