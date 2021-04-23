State reports 3 new COVID-19 cases in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Friday, Illinois health officials reported three new local COVID-19 cases.
No new deaths were reported in our area.
Out of those new cases, two were in Wayne County and one in White County.
The state has now had 1,316,091 total confirmed cases and 21,777 total deaths.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,738 cases, 52 deaths
- White County - 1,667 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,341 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 559 cases, 12 deaths
