Southwestern Indiana businesses eligible to receive $10,000 in COVID-19 relief money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Small businesses in southwest Indiana have just less than two weeks to apply for financial relief related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials told 14 News that more than 200 local small businesses have applied for these funds.
The state money comes from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Community Development Director Steve Marchand says each eligible business that applies could receive up to $10,000.
Local business has really taken a hit over the past year. Many companies have lost revenue due to a decrease in operation capacity, as well as the need to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE).
These grants are designed to relieve some of those burdens caused by the pandemic.
“Businesses can range from having a lot of employees, to two people or even one, so proprietors can also be eligible to apply as well,” Marchand said. “We just say if you’re in doubt, go ahead and apply, and we’ll let you know if you’re not eligible for it.”
Click here to start the application process.
The deadline to apply for the funding is May 5.
