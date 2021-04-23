Social media sexual assault investigation underway in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police say they were recently made aware of a social media activity, claiming that a group of men were planning to commit multiple sexual assaults on Saturday.
Officials with OPD say they took the threats seriously and began an investigation.
However, detectives say they weren’t able to locate any evidence that the claims were legitimate.
They tell us the claims appear to be a part of a viral social media trend that has surfaced across the nation over the last few days.
Owensboro police say you can go to any of the following websites to find tips and strategies for preventing sexual assault.
If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, you should contact your local authorities.
You can also contact the New Beginnings Crisis Line at 1-800-226-7273 or visit their website at https://nbowensboro.org/get-help/ for support.
