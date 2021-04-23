Schnucks recalling numerous bakery items due to packaging concerns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, Schnucks announced it’s recalling a number of baked items.
Grocery chain officials say the grocer’s container manufacturer, Genpak, has alerted them that loose particles of plastic might be inside the packaging.
Items may be returned to any Schnucks store for a full refund.
Customers at all locations are urged to check for the following products that were purchased on or before April 16.
- Gourmet Raisin Bran Muffins, 4 count - UPC: 4131832029
- Gourmet Lemon Blueberry Muffins, 4 count - UPC: 4131832037
- Gourmet Cranberry Orange Muffins, 4 count - UPC: 4131832159
- Gourmet Lemon Poppy Muffins, 4 count - UPC: 4131832037
- Gourmet Pumpkin Muffins, 4 count - UPC: 4131832067
- Gourmet Chocolate Muffins, 4 count - UPC: 4131832039
- Gourmet Blueberry Muffins, 4 count - UPC: 4131832026
- Gourmet Cinnamon Crumb Muffins, 4 count - UPC: 4131832042
- Gourmet Banana Muffins, 4 count Gourmet - UPC: 4131832027
- Raspberry Muffins, 4 count - UPC: 4131831267
- Petite Layer Fruit Pizza, 9 inch (Deli Department) - UPC: 215232XXXXX
Schnucks customers every store are also urged to check for the following products in plastic packaging that were purchased on or before April 23:
- Cornbread Slice - UPC: 2520300XXXXX
- Corn Bread - UPC: 4131831243
- Butterflake Roll, 6 count - UPC: 252079XXXX
Customers at all locations in the Tri-State, except the stores in Rockford and DeKalb, Illinois, are urged to check for the following products in plastic packaging that were purchased on or before April 23:
- Gooey Butter Cake - UPC: 252224XXXXX
- Old Fashioned Gooey Butter Cake - UPC: 252514XXXXX
- Gooey Butter Cake Slice - UPC: 252529XXXXX
- Cherry Cheese Coffee Cake - UPC: 252222XXXXX
- Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter Cake - UPC: 252223XXXXX
- Cherry Coffee Cake - UPC: 252228XXXXX
- Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter Slice - UPC: 252231XXXXX
- Apple Coffee Cake - UPC: 252230XXXXX
- Old Fashioned Crumb Cake - UPC: 4131831309
- Old Fashioned Cheesecake - UPC: 252221XXXXX
