Scattered Rain Early

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The frost and hard freezes are over until autumn. Cloudy with scattered showers during the morning then becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. High temps will remain below normal in the lower 60s.
Saturday, on Alert for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms along with torrential rainfall. Saturday afternoon, is showing some dry time after 3:00 p.m. The best dynamics for severe thunderstorms sets-up in Mississippi and Alabama. However, with an area of low pressure cutting though the area, a few strong to severe storms could be in the offing. Projected rainfall near 1-inch through Saturday evening.
Sunday, brighter skies and not as cool with high temps in the upper 60s to 70-degrees. Mostly of the early clouds will clear out during the morning.
