Live music returns to Old National Events Plaza in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A band walked back on stage for the first time in many months Friday evening at Old National Events Plaza.
It has been more than a year since a crowd has been able to come see a show at the downtown venue.
About 500 music fans found their way to the Events Plaza to watch the Allman Betts Band perform.
This is the venue’s first live music performance since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We’re getting our freedom back to be able to travel, go to events, and actually go out and do things again,” Muhlenberg County resident Jeff Ford explained.
Several safety changes were made because of COVID-19, which included lowering venue capacity.
Old National Events Plaza decided to allow 750 people inside for the concert. Venue officials were expecting closer to 500 spectators.
“Breath of fresh air,” Ford added. “Very relieving that we can get out and hopefully start to see normalcy come back again.”
Masking is mandatory and seats were sold in small pods of either two, three, four and six.
“It has taken the entire community to move us to this point,” Old National Events Plaza Executive Director Alexis Berggren expressed. “We’re excited to be here. We’re excited to move past this point, and tonight really just moves the needle.”
These are not the only new regulations that attendees have to follow.
The Events Plaza now has a clear bag policy. Those who didn’t bring one could pick one up inside for $10.
Organizers hope this show will be first of many to come.
“The more they can do support live events here in Evansville, the more we can bring live events to Evansville,” Berggren said.
Temperature checks were also given to staff and vendors as another safety measure to try to help lower COVID-19 exposure.
The next show is scheduled for August with the band Styx.
Berggren is hopeful they will be able to expand capacity to let more people inside.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.