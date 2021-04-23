McLean County couple’s ‘message in a bottle’ shows up in Tennessee 30 years later

CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - When you send a message in a bottle downstream, who knows if anyone will ever find it.
“This bottle has been headed somewhere for about 30 years,” John Hollander said. “Our son called us and wanted to know if we’d been on Facebook.”
John and Trina Hollander logged onto Facebook and saw a picture of a message they wrote 30 years ago. A Tennessee family had been trying to locate its owners.
“We were surprised,” Trina said. “We never thought that anybody would find it.”
A little girl found the bottle near Ripley, Tennessee.
“The little girl that found it - she was excited because she found a treasure while they were cleaning up their lake lot,” John said.
Three decades ago, the couple lived along the Green River in Calhoun. Miscellaneous items always washed ashore, including a glass bottle.
“We never found a message in a bottle, so that’s why we decided to make our own,” Trina said.
For the Hollander family, it’s a time to reminisce about the small things in life that bring people joy.
“I had written on there ‘It’s almost Christmas HO! HO! HO!’ and I’d put the date,” John said.
As for the little girl, it’s her turn to brighten someone’s day.
“It inspired her to do her own,” Trina said.
