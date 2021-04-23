KWC commencement ceremonies happening Sat. in downtown Owensboro

By 14 News Staff | April 23, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 5:54 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Saturday is a big day for Kentucky Wesleyan graduates. They’re holding their commencement in downtown Owensboro.

Students will be rehearsing Friday at 2 p.m.

Baccalaureate ceremonies are also happening Friday. That’s set for 7 p.m. at Jones Gymnasium at the Woodward Health and Recreation Center.

Then on Saturday, the KWC commencement ceremonies will take place at the Riverpark Center starting at 10 a.m.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place and graduates are allowed two guests.

There will be a live stream of the celebration on KWC’s website.

