Holiday World hosting hiring event Monday

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World and Splashin Safari is hoping to add more people to their team next week.
They’re hosting a hiring event on Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Indiana Tech in Evansville.
That’s on Tutor Lane, near the east side Los Bravos.
Officials say that event is mostly for those who have already started the hiring process, but they’ll hire people on the spot if they’re interested.
Holiday World opens May 8 with Splashin Safari opening May 22.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.