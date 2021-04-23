Authorities release identity of Boonville woman killed in semi-involved crash on KY 81

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities confirm a woman died on Friday evening after a semi-truck overturned onto her vehicle.
On Saturday afternoon, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman killed in the crash as 29-year-old Alora Pugel of Boonville, Indiana.
Deputies responded to a car accident on Highway 81 in Daviess County.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was turning onto Highway 81 from Park Drive when she pulled into the path of the semi-truck. He says the vehicles then collided, forcing the semi to overturn onto the SUV.
The sheriff’s office told 14 News the woman driving the SUV died on scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
Officials say the driver of the semi was not hurt.
Deputies also say a large amount of fertilizer and diesel fuel spilled onto the roadway.
According to Owensboro-Daviess County Central Dispatch, the roadway from Keller Road to Highway 554 was closed for several hours.
The accident remains under investigation.
We will update this story once more information is available.
