Ky. announces 607 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 607 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths on Friday afternoon.
Kentucky is reporting that 440,149 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 3.26% statewide.
As of Friday, 6,403 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
The governor also confirmed that 1,708,318 individuals in Kentucky have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’ve reached another milestone in the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge,” Gov. Beshear said. “Now, fewer than 800,000 Kentuckians 16 and older need to sign up to receive their shot of hope in order for us to reach our goal and lift a lot more restrictions.”
On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases.
Out of those cases, 15 were in Henderson County, 13 were in Daviess County, and there was one new case in each Hancock, Ohio and Webster counties.
Out of the 21,386 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, health officials say 19,167 cases have recovered.
One death was reported from the state audit of death certificates and a previously reported death of an Ohio County resident was determined not to be COVID-19 related.
Henderson County is back in the orange zone, after it was listed as red on the state’s COVID-19 map on Wednesday.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on Friday.
This brings the countywide number to 2,876 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 2,796 residents have fully recovered.
Muhlenberg County now has 21 active cases.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility has expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older is eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on our scheduling list.
Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Information Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,217 cases, 176 deaths, 9,243 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,876 cases, 59 deaths, 2,796 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,197 cases, 139 deaths, 3,990 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,471 cases, 54 deaths, 2,241 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,538 cases, 76 deaths, 3,945 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,199 cases, 20 deaths, 1,050 recovered
- McLean Co. - 857 cases, 28 deaths, 781 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,270 cases, 15 deaths, 1,163 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 834 cases, 16 deaths, 744 recovered
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.