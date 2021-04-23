Evansville Teachers Association pleased with state budget boost to education

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Earlier this week, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the state’s budget plans, which includes a substantial boost to education in the Hoosier State.
$1.9 billion will be put towards education over the next two years. This figure is projected to boost school funding by 4.5 percent over the course of that same time period.
There are even plans to set the minimum starting salary for teachers at $40,000.
Michael Rust, president of the Evansville Teachers Association, says he was shocked when he heard about how much money was being put towards education.
Rust says he believes this is a big win for educators and the youth of Indiana. He also says this funding will be a huge factor in helping to retain teachers in Indiana schools.
“Everything starts with an education,” Rust said. “And when we educate our children and we educate them with all the resources we can, we need that environment where the teachers and education support personnel feel like they’re valued and respected.”
Rust says the goal is to increase the average teacher salary up to around $60,000.
Currently, he says Evansville teachers make an average between $50,000-$51,000.
