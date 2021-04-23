Evansville law enforcement cracking down on dangerous driving around school zones, buses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting more patrols of bus routes, starting on Monday, April 26.
EPD officials say patrol cars will follow buses to watch for dangerous driving near buses.
Funding from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute will pay overtime for officers who take part in the program.
Authorities said this blitz is aimed at keeping kids on buses safe from erratic driving.
One of the main violations they want to keep an eye out for are stop-arm violations.
EPD Sgt. Nick Winsett said when people don’t stop for buses, it’s dangerous for everyone.
“You have to be aware when you see the school bus out,” Winsett said. “Especially when the stop arm is out, you have to stop. If you don’t, you may get sighted, stopped and cited. Or in the worst case scenario, you might run over a child.”
The program is scheduled to run between April 26 and May 14.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.