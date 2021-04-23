Evansville to host OVC Tennis Championships this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio Valley Conference tennis champions will be crowned in Evansville this weekend as the top four men’s and women’s teams are set to start semifinal play Saturday morning.
The Evansville Sports Corporation has been busy the last few months, first hosting the OVC Basketball Championships, as well as the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament. The 2021 OVC Tennis Tournament will mark the first tennis championships to be hosted in the city.
“The teams and coaches that have already arrived here to practice today have expressed their excitement about participating here,” Evansville Sports Corporation Executive Director Eric Marvin said.
“We’re excited to welcome them to Evansville, give them the same welcome that we give to our basketball championships. But it’s nice to see some different faces and interact with some different coaches.”
The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and still in the midst of restrictions, Marvin said that planning for this weekend’s championship event was actually smoother than most. With only four teams in each bracket, players and coaches are able to stay contained in smaller bubbles and less spectators are expected to attend.
However, Marvin said the Sports Corporation still worked closely with the Vanderburgh County Health Department and Deaconess to ensure that proper testing protocols were taking place.
“It’s just a great expansion on the work that we’ve been doing and shows the continued partnership with the Ohio Valley Conference,” Marvin said.
The tournament is set to begin with the men’s bracket on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The women’s semifinals will follow at 2:30 p.m.
The championship games are slated for Sunday afternoon.
Matches are set to be played at the Wesselman Tennis Complex. In the chance for rain, matches will be moved indoors to the Evansville Tennis Center.
