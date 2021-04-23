Battle of Sacramento reenactments ending after 25 years

McLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - After 25 years, the Battle of Sacramento committee is calling it quits.
Committee members say no more reenactments will be held at the battlefield.
Members also say between getting older and the COVID-19 pandemic, they thought it was an appropriate time to discontinue the event.
“Hardly any of the younger people coming up want to go in that direction,” Wendell Miller, chairman with the Battle of Sacramento committee said. “They might want to come and look at and see what’s going on, but nobody wants to participate.”
The committee says other events like craft shows and the fall festival will replace the reenactments.
“We’ve had some weddings out on the front porch of the old log house,” Miller said.
Committee members say they are also looking at setting up a display showcasing different wars.
Members say they will miss seeing and meeting people from around the world.
“If someone else comes in and wants to get it going again, it would be great,” Miller said.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.