EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are still on alert for a soggy Saturday, but the second half of the weekend is looking much nicer!
A large area of rain showers will spread from southwest to northeast across the Tri-State Saturday morning. I think nearly everyone will be seeing rain by around 9 or 10 AM, and that rain will stay fairly widespread until about 2 or 3 PM.
A few pockets of heavy rain or a brief rumble of thunder may be possible, but for most of us this will just be a steady rain. Any chance for severe weather will stay to our south, but these soggy conditions will likely impact any outdoor plans on Saturday, which is why it is an Alert Day.
The showers will become lighter and more scattered through the second half of the afternoon, but there is still a chance of rain on into the evening.
All of this rain will obviously put a damper on our temperatures. Most of us will only make it into the upper 50s Saturday afternoon.
A few stray showers may linger up until about midnight. After that, our skies will begin to clear, and temperatures will fall back into the mid 40s.
The second half of the weekend will be much nicer! Sunday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
Warmer air will flow in from the south to start next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80° Monday and Wednesday, and Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s!
Monday will be mostly sunny, but a few more clouds will start to build in on Tuesday, and a cold front will bring us showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday.
Behind that cold front, our high temperatures will drop back into the lower 70s Thursday and mid to upper 60s Friday.
