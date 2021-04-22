Warmer weather on the way, on alert for a soggy Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The cold weather is behind us! No need to cover your plants tonight, but we are still on alert for some soggy weather to start the weekend.
We tied the record low this morning as our temperatures dropped to the freezing point. We have climbed into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine, but we are still running 10 to 15° colder than normal for this time of year.
Clouds will roll in from the west tonight, and a few spotty showers are possible late tonight into early Friday. Those clouds will act like a blanket over the Tri-State, trapping the heat we picked up from the sun throughout the day, so our temperatures will only fall into the lower 40s overnight.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy, but it looks like most of the day will be dry. Friday will also be a bit breezy with sustained winds around 6 to 12 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Those winds will be coming from the south, pushing warmer air up into the Tri-State. That will help our temperatures climb into the mid 60s Friday afternoon.
Scattered showers will start to move in Friday night as a low pressure system approaches our region from the west-southwest. By Saturday morning, rain will be widespread across the entire Tri-State. I think we will see steady rain through about 1 PM, then the rain will become more scattered through the afternoon before tapering off completely Saturday night.
It looks like any chance of severe weather will stay to our south Saturday, but heavy rain is possible, and a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Saturday is an Alert Day, not because the weather will be severe, but because the weather will be impactful. You will likely need to reschedule any outdoor plans on Saturday, especially through the first half of the day.
The second half of the weekend will be much nicer! We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
Much warmer air will flow in from the south to start next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80° Monday and low to mid 80s Tuesday.
A cold front will bring us more rain Wednesday into Thursday. Thunderstorms will be possible with that system, but it is too early to tell the exact timing or intensity yet since that is still nearly a week away.
