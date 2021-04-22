North’s deep roster a key to early success

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After taking a look at the standings so far this season for Indiana high school baseball, fans can find three local southern Indiana teams in the top 10.
The Huskies (11-1) rank third on that list behind the Castle Knights, the only team to beat North so far this year. Since that loss, the Huskies have rattled off three straight wins and outscored their opponents 36-10.
”I don’t think there’s any team around here that has more talent then us,” North sophomore Aaron Nehls said. “It’s just that we have to piece it all together and go for that big run this year. I think that if we do everything right and just stay together as a team and have good chemistry, I think we can go far this year.”
The team credits their no-nonsense approach to practices and games. Meanwhile, their team chemistry, both on and off the field, doesn’t hurt.
“We just have a bunch of ball players,” North senior Ty Rumsey said. “Nobody on this team just wants to come out and hangout. We all want to get better, everyone on the team wants to take someone’s spot, everyone wants to compete, nobody is out here just for the looks of it, everyone wants to get down and dirty.”
The Huskies are led by head coach Jeremy Jones, who is impressed by the team’s ability to come back stronger than ever after COVID-19 sidelined all high school teams in 2020. The skipper credits the team’s deep roster and stellar pitching as keys so far to North’s early success.
“The depth that we have this year is just so much far and ahead then where we’ve been before,” Jones said. “So it’s guys pushing each other for positions, we go 12, 13 deep.
“The group just loves each other and it’s so fun to coach them, because they’re so coachable,” Jones continued. “They want to get better, they want to know what they need to work on and that’s been so much fun for the coaching staff.”
The Huskies are back in action Thursday evening hosting SIAC opponent, Reitz.
First pitch at North Baseball Complex is set for 5 p.m.
