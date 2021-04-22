Ribbon cutting held for Yellow Creek Park bridge

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials cut the ribbon Monday on the newly renovated Yellow Creek Bridge in Daviess County.
“We are excited to preserve this piece of history in Daviess County and complete the restoration work ahead of schedule,” said Judge-Executive Al Mattingly. “This bridge serves as a gateway to the south end of the park, providing access to the hiking trails and Jim Lambert Pioneer Village.”
The truss bridge was built in 1897 by the Wrought Iron Bridge Company of Canton, Ohio. Originally, it carried vehicle traffic on State Highway 762 in eastern Daviess County.
In 1985, county officials had the bridge moved to Yellow Creek Park, where it has provided pedestrian access to the 52-acre Nature Center.
“It’s the greatest compromise to not only save something of historic nature, but also to know we can continue to access it and welcome people to our park for years to come,” said Ross Leigh, Director of Daviess County Parks & Recreation.
Work began in January 2021 to install a new concrete deck and restore the iron truss structure.
“With the construction of this new bridge deck, it transfers the live load off the truss itself,” said Mark Brasher, Daviess County Engineer.
“So essentially, the truss is supporting itself but we now have a concrete bridge within a bridge,” he added. “It’s fully rehabilitated for not only pedestrian traffic but for maintenance vehicles as well.”
The contractor completed the restoration work nearly a month ahead of schedule, and the bridge has reopened to the public for recreation and leisure activities.
“Yellow Creek Park is a treasure in our community, a frequent backdrop for photos, family gatherings and special events,” Leigh concluded.
“We are fortunate to have the support of Daviess County Fiscal Court and our Parks Board to move forward with this project. The truss bridge will remain an icon of Yellow Creek Park today and tomorrow.”
The parks department is preparing for a busy summer and fall, with the return of special events such as the ROMP Bluegrass Festival.
Picnic shelters are available for reservation between May 1st and October 31st. To book your space, call the parks office at 270-685-6142 or visit daviessky.org.
