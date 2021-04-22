EVSC high schoolers roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccine

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Students at three Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation high schools rolled up their sleeves last Thursday.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department brought the Pfizer vaccine to 16 and 17-year-old students at Central, North and Reitz High Schools.
Thursday’s clinics mark the first of many across county high schools in the coming weeks.
The high school clinics are a partnership between the EVSC, Deaconess Health System, Ascension St. Vincent and the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
Organizers say the hospitals will provide the vaccine doses, and the health department staff will administer the shots.
Students will receive the Pfizer vaccine, since it is the only one with emergency use authorization for 16 and 17-year-olds. However, since the students are minors, parental approval is needed before shots are administered.
Vanderburgh County Health Department Administrator Joe Gries says parents received a link to an online database, where they could add their child’s name to the list. Gries says additional paperwork is also required on the database.
”We want to make sure that we adjust how we administer the vaccine,” says Gries, “make those changes to go out in the neighborhoods, and make sure we are available to be that resource.”
Organizers say these high school clinics are just one way the county is rethinking the way they vaccinate Hoosiers. Gries says bringing the vaccine to certain populations could help get more shots in arms.
”Our numbers are down a little bit,” says Gries, “but again, we’re going to have to make adjustments to make sure that we’re providing the vaccine in an as-easy-as-possible manner, so people would be willing to receive it.”
Officials say on Thursday, they were able to administer 150 shots across all three high schools.
Gries says in three weeks, the health department will come back to each school to administer those second doses.
In the meantime, students at the Academy for Innovative Studies and Harwood Career Preparatory High School can get their vaccines on Tuesday, April 27.
Students at Bosse High School, Harrison High School and the New Tech Institute got their chance this Thursday.
Clinics are also slated for Memorial and Mater Dei High Schools on April 29.
