Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - On alert again for freezing temperatures as they sink to near record lows in the lower 30s. The record is 31 degrees set in 1904. Plants and vegetation will need to remain covered until 9 a.m.
An Evansville woman showed up at the hospital with a stab wound. She told police she got into an argument about gas money, and they are investigating.
Derek Chauvin is in jail this morning after being found guilty of all charges. He awaits sentencing in the murder of George Floyd. His family says they can breathe easily, but work still needs to be done.
Spring brings not just cleaning but construction to roads in Indiana. INDOT projects will be ramping up in the coming weeks as more traffic hits the roads.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.