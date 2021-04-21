Tri-State small businesses eligible for COVID-19 relief grant money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Small businesses can sign up for grant funding as part of Phase 3 of Indiana’s COVID-19 response program.
15 communities across southwestern Indiana received up to $250,000 to split between qualifying businesses impacted by the pandemic.
The first step toward saving a small business is to apply.
The deadline to apply is 3 p.m. CST on May 5.
Eligible counties and areas include Boonville, Chandler, Elberfeld, Fort Branch, Gibson County, Haubstadt, Lynnville, Mount Vernon, New Harmony, Newburgh, Oakland City, Posey County, Princeton, Vanderburgh County and Warrick County.
