Road to Recovery meeting set to discuss how to spend allocated federal money

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Council and the county’s Road to Recovery Committee will discuss how to use money from the American Rescue plan on Wednesday.
The county is getting about $35 million, and officials are deciding the best way to use that money.
In the past, the committee has discussed improving rural broadband to restoring revenue at Burdette Park.
They’ll meet at 3 p.m.
You can watch that on the Old National Events Plaza’s Facebook page.
