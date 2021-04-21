Road to Recovery meeting set to discuss how to spend allocated federal money

By 14 News Staff | April 21, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT - Updated April 21 at 6:00 AM

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Council and the county’s Road to Recovery Committee will discuss how to use money from the American Rescue plan on Wednesday.

The county is getting about $35 million, and officials are deciding the best way to use that money.

In the past, the committee has discussed improving rural broadband to restoring revenue at Burdette Park.

They’ll meet at 3 p.m.

You can watch that on the Old National Events Plaza’s Facebook page.

