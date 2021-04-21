Police investigating bikes stolen from Evansville non-profit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville non-profit needs your help, but not with money. They want their bikes back.
Sycamore Services provides support services to people with developmental disabilities.
Over the weekend, they say someone drove behind their office and cut the chain off their three-wheeled bikes and then took off.
The bikes were donated last summer, and many of the individuals they work with have loved using them.
“It’s going to be difficult to replace them. We’re not going to be able to replace them. We just don’t have that in our budget,” stated Michelle Kirk. “We’re a non-profit. We just want the bike back. We want to be able to provide that fun activity for people and be able to get the bikes back.”
If you have any information, you are asked to call police.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.