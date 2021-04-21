2 Ohio Co. women facing drug-related charges

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two Ohio County women are in jail Wednesday morning. One of them is accused of trafficking meth from an apartment in Hartford.
The sheriff’s office says officials got tips about drugs being sold or used at an apartment on East Union Street.
Deputies say it belonged to 35-year-old Lindsay Terry, and many convicted of unrelated drug crimes were seen coming and going from that location to get meth.
Authorities say they met up with 41-year-old Crystal Hildebrand as she was leaving the apartment Tuesday.
Officials then searched Terry’s apartment and found meth, along with items to make it with.
Terry was also arrested and faces a long list of drug charges.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.